Doha, Qatar: Qatar has witnessed a positive trajectory growth in several industries including technology and is outrunning other countries in its lead to a global tech hub.

Foundation technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) boosts the Qatari and GCC markets if it’s more suitable, custom, and tailor-made for regional needs, stated an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula in an interview, the President of Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), Dr. Jack Lau (pictured), emphasised the evolving sector shaping the country’s future.

He mentioned that the application layer of ChatGPT in Qatar is “well-researched”. However, optimisation in different languages, a faster speed, and more accurate responses are yet to be implemented.

Dr. Lau stressed that humans are “quite satisfied” with the upcoming tools and emerging application layers. Highlighting the importance of translating PowerPoint contents to a preferred language, he said that AI will help in generating the desired portfolios.

In addition to the translation, the technology is also culture-sensitive, remarked the official.

He said: “To integrate contents into a PowerPoint that is exactly what you need in reality. I think that the trouble, therefore is in the application layer of both AI and other software.''

He accentuated that the companies have different needs and grammatical usage. Entities also want to use corporate terms in order to expand and add data privacy, which is on the OneDrive.

“When I use it externally, I ensure that the data is protected but the challenge, however, is when you realise that we can spend a lot of efforts in perfecting all that, and then there’s still room to be perfected,'' Dr. Lau said.

He further stated that this will create a huge impact in Qatar adding that “the emergence of foundation model” is implemented.

The official also outlined that the education, innovation, and entrepreneurship platform - QSTP derives solutions that will enable the national vision of talent transformation.

The organisation is currently exploring opportunities in the market for productive individuals, given the right educational background to make an impact in several fields including AI, robotics, medical sciences, and sustainable farming.

