Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group has made a pledge for connectivity in the developing markets where it operates, reaffirming its commitment to the objectives of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and to leveraging technology and innovation for societal advancement.

With a cumulative investment of $1.1bn allocated for the period 2024-2026, Ooredoo aims to enhance mobile coverage, upgrade quality of service, and drive digital transformation in Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, Iraq, and the Maldives. This initiative has the potential to positively impact the lives of over 109 million people across these regions.

The pledge, made as part of ITU’s Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, was announced by ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin during the opening day of the GSMA Ministerial Programme at Mobile World Congress 2024.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo (pictured), MD and Group CEO, Ooredoo, said: “With 2.6 billion people still offline, bridging the digital divide is an urgent imperative. We are proud to step up and answer the call for pledges through ITU’s Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, reaffirming our commitment to investing in innovation and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.”

The United Nations’ focus on universal connectivity, outlined in the Secretary-General’s Roadmap for Digital Cooperation, aligns closely with Ooredoo’s vision. Through collaborative efforts facilitated by Partner2Connect (P2C), Ooredoo aims to accelerate connectivity and promote equitable access to digital opportunities for all.

“As a leading techco, we recognise the importance of universal connectivity in creating an inclusive and secure digital future. We invite fellow industry leaders to join in this vital mission to achieve meaningful connectivity. Together, we can work towards building a more sustainable and prosperous world for everyone.” added Aziz.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

