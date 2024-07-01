Presight AI Holding has partnered with Wand AI, a leader in intelligent human-AI collaboration based in the US, according to a press release.

The two entities joined forces to lead this large-scale deployment of generative AI technology and bolster UAE’s position on the AI centre stage.

The Wand AI and Presight teams have worked closely to create an AI platform which provides an industry-leading generative AI solution.

The tool will be integrated into existing information resources and workflows to create valuable AI assistants for a wide range of functional roles and industry verticals.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing generative AI revolution, as we help to redefine how humans collaborate with computers using only natural language.”

Rotem Alaluf, CEO of Wand AI, added: “This large-scale deployment of generative AI furthers our mission to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through intelligent human-AI collaboration.”

Last month, Presight teamed up with Dell to foster digital transformation in the UAE.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).