Egypt - Orange Egypt has announced a strategic partnership with Huawei to launch Huawei Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services via the Huawei Cloud Stack (HCS) platform, marking the first introduction of this technology in the Egyptian market, as per an emailed press release.

The adoption of SD-WAN technology represents a significant step in network development, offering flexible and simplified management, smart path selection for enhanced performance and cost efficiency, and improved security measures.

The technology also optimizes user experience across geographically dispersed branches, supports remote work teams, and ensures seamless business continuity.

This collaboration underscores Orange Egypt’s commitment to expanding WAN services while complying with industry standards and regulations governing SD-WAN technology across various sectors.

