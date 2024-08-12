Egypt - Orange Egypt and Huawei have taken a major step in their long-standing partnership by launching Egypt's first bare metal container for mobile networks, as per an emailed press release.

This new technology deploys the Single Packet Core (SPC) and is designed to support all generations of mobile networks, 2G, 3G, and 4G, while delivering advanced solutions through virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC).

This partnership is part of a broader strategy aligned with Egypt Vision 2030, aiming to modernize the country's infrastructure and improve digital services.

It also sets the benchmark for such an advanced virtual network technology in the region.

The strategic partnership between Orange Egypt and Huawei, which has lasted over 20 years, continues to set new standards for innovation and connectivity in the country.

Tags

Partnership Huawei Orange Egypt

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).