Ooredoo, one of the region’s leading telecommunications providers, has partnered with major retail group Alshaya for the official launch of Aura Mobile by Ooredoo, thus marking a significant milestone in Kuwait’s mobile service landscape.

This groundbreaking collaboration is set to revolutionize how customers experience mobile connectivity and retail rewards in Kuwait.

With Aura Mobile, consumers can now enjoy the best of both worlds - high-speed mobile services and exclusive shopping benefits - designed to suit their modern lifestyles, said the company in a statement.

Aura Mobile is more than just another mobile service; it’s an innovative solution tailored to meet the tech-savvy and retail-focused needs of today’s consumers.

Powered by Ooredoo’s advanced 5G network and fully integrated with Alshaya’s renowned Aura loyalty programme, Aura Mobile offers customers a unique opportunity to access premium telecommunications services while unlocking retail rewards at over 50 of Alshaya’s top brands.

Key Features of Aura Mobile:

Aura Mobile subscribers have access to a variety of flexible prepaid plans, each designed to meet diverse data, voice, and lifestyle needs, it stated.

A key highlight of Aura Mobile is its seamless integration with the Aura loyalty programme, allowing members to earn and redeem points with every purchase at over 50 participating Alshaya brands. From fashion and beauty to dining and lifestyle, subscribers enjoy exclusive discounts and rewards, including savings of up to 15% on full-priced items at leading retail brands, it added.

On the launch, Nida Unas, Director of Loyalty at Alshaya Group, said: "Aura Mobile brings a unique blend of connectivity and loyalty. We are thrilled to offer our customers an experience where their everyday activities - shopping, dining, and communicating - are rewarded. This partnership ensures that our loyalty programme continues to provide real, tangible benefits across various aspects of life."

Nouf Al-Mashaan, Senior Director of External Affairs at Ooredoo Kuwait, added: "We are proud to partner with Alshaya to launch Aura Mobile, a service that truly enhances the mobile experience by integrating it with a rewards system that benefits all aspects of our customers’ lives."

"Whether it's staying connected with Ooredoo’s reliable 5G network or enjoying exclusive discounts at Alshaya’s wide range of brands, Aura Mobile is a game-changer," she added.

