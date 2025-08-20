Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), participated in the 31st Meeting of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Committee for Under-Secretaries of Post and Telecommunications, held on August 18, 2025, in the State of Kuwait.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA. The meeting aims to strengthen cooperation among GCC countries in the postal and telecommunications sectors, and to exchange ideas and expertise to keep pace with rapid developments in these vital fields, thereby supporting digital transformation and sustainable development across the Gulf region.

The meeting included discussions on several issues related to the development of the postal and telecommunications sectors in GCC countries, as well as following up on a set of previous decisions. The discussions also highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to keep pace with digital transformation and to further advance sustainable development and innovation in the region.

In this context, Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of the Communications Regulatory Authority, stated: “Qatar’s participation in this meeting reaffirms our firm commitment to the joint GCC cooperation in the postal and telecommunications sectors, which are fundamental to achieving regional development and integration.

“This also aligns with the efforts led by the Communications Regulatory Authority to implement its strategy in support of the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to enhancing the State of Qatar’s regional and international standing in the postal and telecommunications sectors, and making GCC cooperation a shared platform for sustainable development and innovation.”

