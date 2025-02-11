Riyadh: On the second day of Oman’s participation in LEAP 2025, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 9 to 12, nine cooperation agreements were signed between Omani startup tech companies and international firms, with a total value exceeding $10 million.

The agreements were signed at the Oman Pavilion in the presence of Dr. Ali Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, along with several CEOs from participating public and private sector companies, as well as representatives from Omani and Saudi firms involved in the agreements.

Global Semiconductor & Microelectronics (GSME), a company established in Oman through an international partnership, signed an agreement worth approximately $10 million with the Saudi company e-Photonics. The agreement aims to foster cooperation, knowledge exchange, research, and services in semiconductors, electronics, and 3D computer vision solutions.

The Omani company DataMining signed an agreement worth approximately $1 million with the Saudi company AlJazeera Falcons. The agreement focuses on software development, artificial intelligence, and the production of electronic products for the Saudi market.

In a move reflecting the expansion of Omani tech startups into international markets, several companies under the Oman Information and Communications Technology Group (ITHCA Group) successfully signed agreements with international firms.

Mubasher, a company specializing in digital advertising screen solutions, signed an agreement worth approximately $1 million with the Saudi company OOMCO.

Meanwhile, Osos, one of ITHCA Group’s companies, signed six agreements with international companies in the fields of software solutions, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, applications, and technical support.

