Muscat – The Oman Broadband Company has reached a milestone of 301,000 active subscribers to its fibre optic network by the end of October 2024, while the total number of covered units has reached approximately 881,103. The company anticipates expanding coverage to one million units across all governorates in Oman within the next year.

Eng. Sultan bin Ahmed al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Broadband Company, noted that Muscat currently has 169,052 subscribers, representing a subscription rate of 56.2%. In Buraimi governorate, there are 7,059 subscribers, making up 2.6 per cent of the area’s subscription rate. South Batinah has 29,482 subscribers with a 9.8% rate, North Batinah has 40,760 subscribers with a rate of 13.5%, and Dhahirah governorate has 6,918 subscribers, accounting for a 2.3% subscription rate.

Eng. Sultan further highlighted that Dakhiliyah governorate has 9,159 subscribers (3%), Al Wusta has 552 (0.2%), Dhofar has 17,712 (5.9%), Musandam has 1,989 (0.7%), North Sharqiyah has 4,536 (1.5%), and South Sharqiyah has 11,240 (3.7%).

Eng. Yarjan bin Amitan al Balushi, Director General of Service Delivery, affirmed that Oman Broadband Company remains committed to delivering high-quality services to support the main telecommunications providers in Oman. The company operates the nation’s largest fibre optic network, managed by a highly qualified Omani team, alongside contractors and technicians positioned across all governorates. Comprehensive training programmes are also in place to enhance the team’s skills, ensuring the fibre optic network reaches the broadest possible geographical area within Oman.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

