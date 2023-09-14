UAE - In a move that redefines luxury hospitality, Address Hotels and Resorts has launched ‘Nuha’, a pioneering ChatGPT-powered, virtual hospitality concierge.

This cutting-edge AI system, conceptualised and developed in-house, made its grand debut at the iconic Address Downtown Hotel in Dubai, the week commencing September 4, 2023.

This step makes Address Hotels and Resorts, the first brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group, the UAE's first luxury Hospitality Group to leverage AI specifically crafted for the hospitality domain, said a statement.

‘Nuha’, in Arabic translates to guidance and self-restraint, capturing its essence of offering knowledgeable assistance to guests while maintaining service excellence, the statement said.

Where many virtual assistants lack the nuance of human interaction, Nuha, powered by ChatGPT technology, offers guests a conversation that's natural, intuitive, and deeply personal. This ensures guests are not just assisted, but genuinely understood and valued.

Mark Kirby, Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "At Address Hotels, we merge technology with the heart. ChatGPT’s conversational capability combined with human warmth makes our guests feel truly seen and heard. This meld of technology and personal touch places Address Downtown Hotel at the forefront of hospitality innovation."

Nuha's comprehensive services include:

Hotel Inside-Out: Nuha offers an in-depth tour of Address Downtown Hotel, highlighting everything from luxurious rooms to gourmet dining and tranquil spa sanctuaries.

Emaar's Expanse: Nuha covers Emaar’s vast collection and its offerings.

Dubai Unveiled: Nuha is the aficionado, guiding guests on an unmatched journey through the city.

Stay Current, Stay Connected: With Nuha, guests have their fingers on the pulse of Dubai, from vibrant events to cultural celebrations and noteworthy happenings across the UAE.

