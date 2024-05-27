Saudi Arabia - The New Murabba Development Company – a key developer powered by Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Funds), is inviting the world’s leading contractors to take part in bringing its groundbreaking Mukaab to reality.

An icon and cornerstone of Riyadh's New Murabba mixed-use development, the Mukaab will feature the latest immersive technologies and will be one of the largest built structures in the world.

According to NMDC, 2024 is primed to be a year of major progress for this landmark project, with the excavation of nearly 5 million cu m of material, the awarding of the permanent piling works slated to commence in Q2 as well as the tendering of the Raft Foundation and Main Works packages during 2024 - each marking a significant milestone in the destination's progression.

As part of its mission to deliver the Mukaab, New Murabba Development Company said it seeks to partner with contractors who uphold the highest standards of excellence, safety, worker welfare, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of delivery.

"Applying contractors should share New Murabba’s bold vision, and be qualified to apply advanced approaches and methodologies that will ensure the development's success and breathe life into the architectural marvel that the Mukaab represents," said a spokesman for the Saudi developer.

"This invitation extends to globally recognized contractors specialized in large-scale construction developments that cover the full spectrum of the project delivery lifecycle, from the enabling work stage through to the construction and handover stages," he stated.

"Additionally, New Murabba Development Company seeks the interest of leading international, regional, and KSA-based contractors specialized in long-span structural steel works, large-scale design-build façade developments, expansive public realm constructions, critical infrastructure, and pioneering technology developments," he added.

