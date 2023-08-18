Social media messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that users will now be able to send a photograph in HD.

Users of the messaging application have been delighted to hear that they will now be able to choose an option where they can choose to send a photograph in high definition.

In a Facebook post, Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced that users will be able to select the option before sending a photo. The Meta Founder even uploaded a video of a demonstration.

In the video, it can be seen that after selecting a picture to send via WhatsApp, users will be able to see an option on the top right. Once they click on it, a pop-up will appear asking them if they want to send the picture in HD.

Earlier, WhatsApp was said to be working on a multi-account feature for android beta users, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The proposed feature will allow users to access multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. It is currently under testing and has not been released to users.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).