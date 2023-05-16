Like to keep private chats truly private? WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will help you do so.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, took to Facebook to announce the newest update of the social media messaging platform.

The application will now make chats completely private by allowing users to keep chats password protected.

According to Zuckerberg, these chats will be hidden in a password protected folder, and won't appear with the rest of your chats.

Notifications from password-protected chats will not display any message content or even the sender.

Earlier reports said that Truecaller will soon start making its caller identification service available over WhatsApp and other messaging apps to help users spot potential spam calls over the internet.

The feature, currently in beta phase, will be rolled out globally later in May, Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi said.

Telemarketing and scamming calls have been on the rise in countries like India, where users gets about 17 spam calls per month on average, according to a 2021 report by Truecaller.

