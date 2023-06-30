A new app has been making the rounds, known as 'Pink WhatsApp'.

The fraudulent application is not related to the social media platform in any way, but is in fact a new way to scam phone users.

Once installed, this application gains access to all data that is stored on the phone. It can access bank details, photographs, passwords among others.

Certain countries have asked users to beware of such links and have even issued alerts after people have reported getting duped.

Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself:

1. Make sure you download apps only from authorized locations like the Google Play Store, if you have an android phone. Apple phones already do not allow third-party apps to be installed and hence, are safe.

2. Avoid downloading APK files sent by someone or from unknown websites.

3. Make sure you check if a message has been forwarded by someone by looking for the label 'Forwarded' at the top of the message.

4. Avoid clicking on links sent to you on WhatsApp, especially forwarded ones which may lead to an unknown website.

If you have already downloaded the application, immediately back up your phone and factory reset it.

