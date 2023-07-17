UAE - The e& enterprise Innovation Centre has opened showcasing the most recent and significant innovative digital solutions across various sectors and leveraging technology to support environmental conservation and climate improvement.

The new centre aims to establish a more attractive environment for customers and the technological system and demonstrates its commitment to strengthening the role of technology in supporting sustainability efforts.

Participating in the opening, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The new Innovation Centre represents a pioneering step in enhancing digital transformation in various entities in the state, supporting the technological development system which is one of the most important strategic trends to push sustainability efforts and streamline many traditional operational processes, contributing to environmental conservation and rationalising resource consumption.”

Enhancing sustainability

She added: “e& enterprise’s efforts reflect their leadership in harnessing modern technology and digital solutions in enhancing sustainability, which is highlighted in the company's commitment to achieving climate neutrality across its operations in the UAE by 2030. During the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and as we look forward to hosting the COP28 Conference in November, we encourage more institutions to adopt the same approach and work from now on to employ technology and digital techniques in developing their business while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint of their operations to cooperate in achieving climate neutrality in the UAE by 2050.”

She affirmed that achieving this goal requires the concerted efforts of government, the private sector, and all members of society for a more sustainable future for the UAE.

Also attending the opening ceremony were Mohammad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and other dignitaries from the ministry, along with Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e&, Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO, e& life, Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise, Obaid Bokisha, Group COO, e&, Dena Almansoori, Group CHRO, e&, Sabri Ali Yehya, Chief Technology Officer, e& international, and other members of the e& delegation.

1,000 visits

The Innovation Centre has attracted over 1,000 visits since its inception from notable institutions and organisations. With 90 per cent of visitors being C-level executives, the centre has demonstrated its broad appeal and influence in driving digital transformation across government, enterprise, and SMB sectors.

Dowidar said: “As innovation has become a way of life in the UAE, today’s inauguration marks a remarkable milestone in our journey to embrace the power of digital transformation and revolutionise the way we serve our valued customers and partners. In recognition of the UAE’s visionary leadership, we have always strived to contribute to shaping the future while being at the forefront of sustainability, innovation and technology. This has also helped foster collaboration in seeking innovative solutions to challenges such as energy, climate change, and other pressing issues related to sustainability.

“The Innovation Centre will be a dynamic hub that showcases how digital can really come to life while at the same time having the extraordinary opportunity to experience the transformative power of e& solutions applied to real-world scenarios. Through collaboration, creativity, and curiosity, we will create new possibilities together, pushing the boundaries to usher in a new era of prosperity.”

Premier destination

With a steadfast commitment to driving sustainable transformation, the company leverages its expertise to ensure that the Innovation Centre continues to serve as a premier destination for showcasing the latest digital solutions and state-of-the-art technologies.

Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise, said: “The Innovation Centre represents a significant milestone as it revolutionises our approach to serving customers and technology ecosystem partners using cutting-edge technologies. We invite everyone to witness the realisation of digital solutions and explore endless possibilities. Our goal is to establish a new industry benchmark by prioritising solutions that drive growth for governments and enterprises. We achieve this through seamlessly integrating digital technologies in the digital era.”

e& has pledged its commitment to achieving net zero within its group’s operations in the UAE for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, and it also distinguished itself as the first private sector entity in the UAE to join the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), demonstrating its unwavering commitment to active engagement in global climate action.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).