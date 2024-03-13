Saudi Arabia - Merck, a leading science and technology company, announced the opening a regional office in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of collaboration and growth. The decision to establish the office in Riyadh underscores the city's stature as a key economic center and a prime investment destination in the Middle East.



The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia granted Merck the license to establish the regional office, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. The official reception on February 26, 2024, brought together key stakeholders to commemorate this momentous occasion and reaffirm Merck’s commitment to serving the Saudi market.



The incorporation of Merck Limited Company further solidifies the company's foothold in Saudi Arabia and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. By leveraging its expertise and innovative solutions, Merck aims to contribute to the advancement of healthcare services and support the Kingdom's aspirations for sustainable development.



A reception was hosted by Merck to celebrate the inauguration of the regional office, attended by esteemed officials and dignitaries, including representatives from governmental bodies and diplomatic missions. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Ramsey Morad, SVP, Head MEAR (Middle East, Africa, Russia, CIS, and Turkey) at Merck Healthcare, was followed by a tour of the office.



Speaking at the event, Ramsey Morad expressed delight in joining the Regional Offices Attraction Program, emphasizing Merck’s commitment to Saudi Arabia's longterm development. He highlighted, “Throughout its 356 years history, Merck has continuously made significant strides in advancing the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Positioned uniquely on a global scale, Merck is renowned for its commitment to promoting and supporting innovative healthcare solutions founded on the latest research findings. This enables Merck to meet the diverse healthcare needs of patients worldwide and play a vital role in enhancing the well-being of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia”.



Yaser bin Saad Alhaqan, Managing Director of Merck Limited in Saudi Arabia, reaffirmed Merck’s commitment to the region, outlining plans for substantial investment over the next five years. He emphasized, “Our efforts have been focused on acquiring all necessary licenses and fulfilling procedural requirements for the establishment of Merck Limited Company. With a total capital of SR100 million and an ambitious investment plan of SR500 million planned over the next five years, we are prepared for growth. Collaborating closely with the Ministry of Investment, we have strategically relocated our regional offices to Riyadh, a move integral to strengthening our expansion strategy in the region and fortifying Merck’s global trajectory”.



The inauguration of Merck’s regional office in Riyadh signifies a new chapter in the company's journey, marked by collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for a healthier future in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

