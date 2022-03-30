A new venture has been formed to provide digital infrastructure services in the Middle Eastern region and bridge high speed connectivity infrastructure with data centres and exchange platforms.

Alliance International Management (AIM) along with Amsterdam Internet Exchange BV (AMS-IX), Bahrain National Holding Company (BNH), Gulf Bridge International (GBI), GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), Gulf Data Hub (GDH), Gulfnet Communications Company (B Online) and Nuetel Communications (Nuetel), have signed a memorandum of understanding to create the joint venture.

The new venture has been named Alliance Networks and is slated for launch in the near future. Alliance Networks seeks to simplify the digital infrastructure business by providing a concise offering that unifies connectivity to data centres and internet exchange services across hubs in the Middle East specifically in the Gulf with interconnected data centre and internet exchange platform solutions.

Accelerated access

Alliance Networks will enable carriers, enterprises, cloud, and content providers to benefit from accelerated access to networking and data centre infrastructure across the region, through a single platform, contract, and experience.

The first phase in this venture is defined as the ‘interconnection’ phase in which, all GCC countries will be interconnected to function as a single region/country and thus, addressing the need for seamless regional connectivity.

This phase brings cloud, content, and communications to the edge and closer to users across the Middle East.

Alliance Networks aims to address last mile connectivity challenges by partnering with key regional players and global partners to interconnect and integrate data centres in the Gulf and beyond.

Multiple interconnected internet exchanges

The second phase in this venture is defined as the ‘deployment’ phase which plans to deploy multiple interconnected internet exchanges (IXs) in the region. This will enable customers to build flexible and agile network ecosystems that deliver exceptional digital experiences to end users.

“Today’s market is all about agility, experience and seamless connection between hubs across the region,” said Adel Al Daylami, CEO, AIM.

“We’re proud to be part of Alliance Networks and supporting an innovative business that will ultimately benefit the region including technology providers and end users.”

Low latency

Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX: "AMS-IX is excited to work with strong partners and develop key digital infrastructure and connectivity services for its peers and the wider Internet community. This initiative will contribute greatly to bringing low latency, value for money and high-quality Internet to the region and will help establish the GCC countries as a key Internet hub.”

“We see a clear gap in the regional markets, for a one stop provider of digital infrastructure and connectivity, that is flexible, responsive to customer needs and reliable,” said Sameer Al Wazzan, CEO Bahrain National Holdings BSC. “We keenly look forward to the next stage of this exciting project.”

“Alliance Networks provides GBI an opportunity to further address the region's growing capacity requirements. The alliance is another exciting example of how carriers can co-operate to meet the region's growing demands and beyond," said Cengiz Oztelcan, CEO, GBI.

Synergies to the forefront

“GCCIA is delighted to partner with Alliance Networks and support their efforts and ambition plan to provide innovative digital infrastructure services in the region,” said Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, CEO, GCCIA.

“Combining the proven capabilities of technology providers and GCCIA’s resilient network will bring synergies to the forefront for the benefit of customers across the region.”

“Digital transformation and cloud adoption needs simplicity and cost effective connectivity and host solutions,” said Tarek Al Ashram, CEO, GDH “We are excited to invest in Alliance Networks and accelerate innovation across the Middle East.”

Strategic venture

“Digitisation is an integral part of all our lives today that urge us to be part of the evolution of telecommunication networks and information society systems,” said Dina AlEissa , CEO, B.Online.

“We are proud to partner with Alliance Networks, moving forward together uniting our forces, so success takes care of itself.”

“Nuetel is honoured to be an active member of this strategic venture which shall not only provide an innovative and redundant interconnection between the GCC countries but will also provide dynamic and competitive business propositions while meeting the rapidly changing customer requirements” said Mohamed Madan, CEO, Nuetel.

“The Alliance Networks encompasses a wide variety of partners leading to the new venture to become a unique in its industry with many dimensions that shall be widely valued by the customers,” Madan said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).