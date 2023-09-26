Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched the Digital Factory initiative in a strategic partnership with the global professional services company Accenture.

The Digital Factory aims to fundamentally transform the modality through which government digital services are delivered, pivoting from the existing multi-channel framework to a more integrative, unified model per the Qatar’s National Vision 2030,

The initiative is conceptualised to be a prominent pillar of digital progression within the nation. Prioritising user-centric, proactive services, it endeavours to refine digital governance by delivering solutions that are consistent with the requirements of a modern digital society.

The breadth of the Digital Factory’s approach is comprehensive, encompassing state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced data aggregation, government data exchange, and core segments such as the Data & Intelligence Hub, Human Experience Design, and Innovation Delivery.

Integrating sophisticated technologies like AI and blockchain, the Digital Factory is poised to assert its primacy in the realm of digital service development.

Over an articulated span of three years, the Digital Factory has outlined its operational trajectory. The commencement year is dedicated to enhancing services predominantly for citizens and residents.

By the subsequent year, the agenda broadens to address the digital requisites of businesses and visitors, anticipating tangible benefits including an augmentation in total factor productivity, initiation of citizen opportunities, and a substantial enhancement to the digital contribution towards Qatar’s GDP.

The third year of this initiative is reserved for the refinement and tailoring of services, assuring citizens and residents of an enhanced service experience.

Present challenges underscore the Digital Factory’s need. With 35% of government services encountering procedural delays, 45% poised for full-scale digitisation, and a mere 27% of the population currently utilising e-services, the initiative manifests as Qatar’s strategic response, underscoring MCIT’s unwavering dedication to elevating the digital service standard for all stakeholders.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, remarked: “Our collaboration with Accenture in representing the Digital Factory captures Qatar’s forward-thinking commitment to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology into our societal ethos, thereby heralding a phase characterised by unparalleled innovation, operational efficiency, and user-centricity.”

Further endorsing the Digital Factory’s strategic significance, research reveals that 41% of government services are designed to coincide with relevant life events and user interactions. Moreover, 95% are oriented towards proactive digital citizen engagement, with 64% can adjust to changing digital needs, and 53% able to adapt to new societal needs and rules.

Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Accenture, Julie Sweet said: “We are looking forward to partnering with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to advance this ambitious and important initiative. Through innovative technologies and our combined expertise, we will work together to create a modern, model digital infrastructure that will help Qatar more effectively serve its citizens, businesses and visitors.”

Beyond its immediate objectives, the Digital Factory’s vision is to equip government agencies with a robust platform and state-of-the-art tools for forthcoming endeavours, thus helping them create or adjust services as society’s needs change.

