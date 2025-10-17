DUBAI - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai to develop an integrated platform for maritime and coastal monitoring and observation.

The agreement was signed by Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General of MBRSC, and Nasser Abdulla Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC, at GITEX Global 2025.

Under the MoU, both sides will work to facilitate cooperation and exchange of information and data for the development of the platform that will allow for the monitoring and tracking of coastline changes, ship detection and trajectory analysis, and the identification of disruptions to the Automatic Identification System (AIS).

The platform will further facilitate continuous observation of sea conditions, wave activity, and weather patterns, with data analytics supporting informed decision-making.

Additionally, it will enable surveillance of marine pollution, including the detection and tracking of oil spills, the prediction of their movement, and the monitoring of ships within affected areas.