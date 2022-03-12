UAE - Logicom, a leading regional distributor of technology solutions and services in the Middle East and North Africa, announced a new distribution partnership with VAST Data, the data platform company for the AI-powered world, as it continues international expansion.

Under the agreement, Logicom will help VAST Data accelerate adoption of its high-performance Universal Data storage platform by broadening reach with key channel partners and markets in Middle East and North Africa.

With the data storage market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.3 per cent in the next three years, and a projected valuation of market size of $8.43 billion by 2025 according to Future Market Insights, the distribution agreement seeks to leverage the growth potential of the region supporting VAST Data’s aggressive international expansion utilising Logicom’s extensive experience and highly sought-after network.

VAST Data works with key companies across the enterprise ecosystem to deliver a high-performance data platform. VAST’s disaggregated and shared everything architecture allows customers to scale compute and storage resources independently. VAST Data’s Universal Storage ships as a production-ready, integrated appliance.

Channel customers can purchase Universal Storage through Gemini, VAST Data’s storage business model that redefines the storage buying experience. Gemini is a software offering, delivered to customers as a simple managed service on pre-defined hardware. It provides the flexibility for customers to refresh hardware on their own timetable without the need to repurchase software, enabling customers to license as little as 100TB and scale as needed.

“We look forward to working with Logicom in the MEA market, operating from our regional office in Dubai with aggressive expansion plans throughout 2022. We are witnessing high customer demand for VAST Data’s Universal Storage platform in the region and this agreement will help us accelerate our efforts. This agreement with Logicom underpins our 100 per cent channel driven strategy which will be critical in successfully attracting an even larger number of trusted channel partners in the UAE, KSA, Qatar and the rest of the region as they introduce Universal Storage to their customers,” said Haider Aziz, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa at VAST Data.

Spiros Rafailovits, general manager for UAE and Gulf of Logicom, said: “Our more than 20 years’ presence in the Middle East and our recent expansion in Africa demonstrate the company’s growth and success over the years. VAST Data appointing Logicom as its distributors in the region is proof of the value and commitment to a common successful future for both organisations. We are delighted to work with VAST Data and welcome this new opportunity to provide our channel partners with state-of-the-art technology offerings, by helping our partners to differentiate and evolve from their competition.”

According to Rafailovits, Logicom’s core competence rotates around building a value proposition for its technology vendors, as well as in creating and maximising reach and awareness. “The value we can offer to our partnership with VAST Data will range from financial support to the channel, partners reach, as well as partner recruitment, enablement, development & support. Our established business model and in-country presence throughout the Middle East and Africa guarantee delivering to our channel the best technology available in the market today.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).