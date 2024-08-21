Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT), a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading technology group, has announced a partnership with American connectivity innovator, Globalstar, to deliver advanced 5G connectivity solutions across Africa, the Middle East and the Gulf.

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, founder and Chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said: “I am really excited by the connectivity solutions now emerging from breakthroughs in 5G private networks technologies.

“With this technology, we are now able to provide services to large businesses like mines with their own 5G private networks that can also enable NextGen services like AI; this is huge.”

The partnership will provide Liquid with exclusive rights in the Gulf, Middle East and Africa regions to sell and distribute Globalstar’s XCOM RAN private networks 5G access solution.

The innovative technology that enhances the 5G experience, also supports AI-driven applications and is set to revolutionise the mining industry in Africa and high-end markets in the Middle East and Gulf regions.

“We look forward to the opportunities this exclusive partnership with Globalstar will unfold for our existing and potential customers in these sectors.

“Globalstar’s unique 5G enterprise solution will enable us to provide unparalleled connectivity to our customers on the continent, aligning with our ambition of becoming a leading technology company of African heritage, empowering businesses and communities with the reliable and high-speed internet access needed to thrive in the digital age,” said Mr Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Cassava Technologies.

Liquid will provide comprehensive customer support for Globalstar’s products and services, including technical support and warranty services.

The collaboration also includes potential expansion to Globalstar’s satellite, Band n53 spectrum and IoT solutions on a non-exclusive basis.

“Globalstar is pleased to join in partnership with Cassava and Liquid, a group of well-respected leaders with a sharp focus on technology deployments,” said Dr Paul E. Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Globalstar.

