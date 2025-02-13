RIYADH — The fourth edition of the LEAP Technology Conference (LEAP25) concluded its sessions at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, drawing significant participation from technology leaders, investors, and international experts.



A series of investments and technical launches worth nearly $25 billion were announced during the four days of the global tech event.

These announcements and initiatives focused on enhancing innovation in digital infrastructure and developing digital talents, supporting research, development and innovation, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and enhancing technical infrastructure.



Faisal Al-Khamisi, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, announced at the end of the event that two editions of LEAP will be held next year, one in Riyadh and the second one in Hong Kong.



The final day of the conference featured a series of sessions on topics such as women leading tech innovation and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in business, alongside other discussions on AI and digital transformation.



Held from February 9 to 12, the event highlighted cutting-edge digital innovations, sustainability, the knowledge economy, and the role of technology in reshaping key industries.



The conference attracted a diverse group of experts and innovators from around the world, all convening to explore the latest technological advancements and shape the future of critical sectors.



This year’s conference aligns with the Kingdom's efforts to strengthen its leadership in technology and innovation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).