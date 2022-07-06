KPMG Lower Gulf has signed an MoU with CPX Holding (CPX), a UAE-based provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, to boost cybersecurity maturity in the UAE and help governments and businesses protect their data.

Through the partnership, KPMG and CPX will collaborate on new opportunities and mutually beneficial projects.

The signing ceremony was held at the KPMG Lower Gulf offices in Dubai in the presence of Khaled Al Melhi – Chief Executive Officer, CPX, and Nader Haffar – Chairman of Middle East and South Asia, Chairman and CEO of KPMG Lower Gulf.

Cyber threat

According to the KPMG 2021 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey, globally, CEOs reported cyber security as the number one concern to their company’s growth over the next three years; a significant increase from fifth place since 2020, and ahead of regulatory, tax and supply chain risks. The MoU will enable both KPMG and CPX to work together for joint marketing campaigns, including events and thought leadership, and well as share resources to help UAE organisations to unlock business value and strengthen growth.

Haffar said: “The strong digital growth of the UAE has catapulted cybersecurity to the top of the agenda for business leaders today. Our collaboration will strengthen our joint market positioning and enhance both our service portfolios through the work of a team of experts in cyber-consulting, system engineering, cloud services and cybersecurity technology.”

Investing in cyber maturity

Al Melhi said: “It is crucial for businesses today to invest in improving their cyber maturity to mitigate any cyber risks that could hamper growth and innovation. We are proud to partner with one of the largest global professional services firms in the region to implement advanced cyber solutions and services in the UAE.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).