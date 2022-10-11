Khazna Data Centers has broken ground on two data centre facilities in Dubai, providing existing businesses with increased opportunities for innovation and improved connectivity.

The two facilities, to be known as DXB2 and DXB3, are currently in development and are located in Dubai Design District and Ibn Battuta, respectively, according to a press release on Tuesday.

With a joint capacity of 43 MW of IT load, the new data centers will address the need for a future-ready digital infrastructure and enrich businesses’ digital resiliency and digital transformation journeys.

DXB2 and DXB3, both Tier III certified Data Centers, will begin operations in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 and Q1-24, respectively.

CEO of Khazna Data Centers, Hassan Al Naqbi, said: “The functioning of our digital economy highly depends on data today, with data centers as an ever-increasingly indispensable component for the success of companies in the digital era. A data center can be built anywhere with power and connectivity, but proximity is a critical aspect to consider.”

Al Naqbi added: “There is no doubt that the United Arab Emirates has witnessed an increase in data generation and as a result have risen as a destination market for data centers. The establishment of DXB2 and DXB3 and the continuous investments of Khazna Data Centers in the UAE is a testament to our integral role in supporting the country’s digital economy and digital future.”

Khazna has been at the heart of digital transformation for the past 10 years, contributing to the blueprint of the UAE’s progression into an international technology hub and bolstering its efforts to create a digital economy.

