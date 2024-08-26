Washington: As Apple gears up for the anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 series, slated for next month, potentially on September 10, reports have emerged regarding the camera specifications for all four forthcoming models.

According to reports obtained by GSM Arena, the latest revelations offer a glimpse into the enhancements and features set to debut with the new lineup.

According to the latest reports obtained by GSM Arena, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will retain the dual-camera setup found in their predecessors.

However, the cameras will now be vertically aligned on the rear panel.

Both models will feature the same 48 MP primary sensor as seen in the iPhone 15 series, but the ultrawide lens will benefit from a faster f/2.2 aperture compared to the f/2.4 aperture in last year's models.

This upgrade aims to enhance low-light performance, and for the first time, the non-Pro versions will support macro photography, reported GSM Arena.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are set to offer more significant changes. Both Pro models will include a 5x telephoto camera--a feature that was previously exclusive to the larger Pro Max model.

This telephoto lens will use a 12 MP sensor with an f/2.8 aperture.

The main camera on these Pro models will remain unchanged from last year, but the ultrawide lens will receive a notable upgrade.

It will now feature a 48 MP sensor with .7 micrometre pixels that, when used in binning mode, will produce an effective pixel size of 1.4 micrometres. This upgrade will also enable 48 MP ProRaw photo capabilities.

In addition to the hardware improvements, Apple may introduce a new photo format, JPEG-XL, with the iPhone 16 series, according to GSM Arena.

The Pro models will also support 3K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision, enhancing the video recording capabilities significantly.

A standout feature across all four iPhone 16 models will be the addition of a new Capture Button. This capacitive button will bring a touch of Sony's innovation to Apple's devices, although it will not physically move when pressed.

Instead, it will function through a force-sensitive half-press and support various actions via a developer API. Users will be able to lock exposure and focus before fully pressing the button to capture a photo, according to GSM Arena.

The button's capacitive nature will also allow it to act as a trackpad, potentially enabling features like zooming and other customizable actions through third-party apps.

As Apple prepares for its official announcement, these reports provide a comprehensive preview of what to expect from the iPhone 16 series, highlighting significant advancements in camera technology and user interface features.

