Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, signed a strategic partnership with Google to accelerate startup growth in the UAE.

This partnership introduces Google’s startup programme, Google for Startups’ to Abu Dhabi, creating unique opportunities for Hub71 startups to continue a fulfilling growth journey from Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration between Google and Hub71 uniquely positions the Abu Dhabi tech ecosystem as a global hub, advancing innovation and growth opportunities for startups in the UAE and beyond.

During a signing ceremony with representatives from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mubadala Investment Company, Google and Hub71, it was announced that through this strategic collaboration, Google will launch a dedicated accelerator programme in 2025, selecting 25 high-potential startups from Hub71’s ecosystem for a three-month programme focused on scalable growth strategies and optimising business models.

Additionally, all startups within the Hub71 community will be eligible for substantial Google Cloud credits, with top-performing startups accessing up to US$300,000 in credits – the highest tier available globally.

In addition, Google will offer tailored playbooks to support early-stage ventures within Hub71's community. Hub71 startups will benefit from Google’s mentor network, connecting them with global industry leaders and experts.

Google will also introduce Hub71 startups to its relevant investment divisions and its parent company, Alphabet, creating the potential for funding conversations centred on innovation and technology transformation.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Hub71, said, “Hub71’s partnership with Google reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to becoming a global technology leader. By leveraging the expertise of distinguished international tech giants, we are not only accelerating our economic transformation but also empowering entrepreneurs and startups with the tools and global opportunities needed to thrive in a competitive digital economy. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering a vibrant, future-ready ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global technological advancement.”

Anthony Nakache, Managing Director for Google in MENA, commented, “This partnership with Hub71 to bring the ‘Google for Startups’ accelerator programme to Abu Dhabi reflects Google's commitment to empowering the UAE's startups with growth, resources, and access to a global network of Google experts. We will also help them contribute to the growing digital business landscape in the UAE and the region.”

Ahmed Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, added. “Our partnership to bring the flagship 'Google for Startups' programme to Abu Dhabi marks an exciting chapter for Hub71, reflecting our commitment to ensure Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of technology and entrepreneurship."

As part of the partnership, Google will facilitate exchange meetings with Hub71 on themes such as web3, sustainability, and AI. By creating forums for knowledge exchange and ideation, Hub71 and Google aim to address emerging market needs while encouraging sustainable growth practices. This collaboration will offer founders a distinctive programme to access resources and expertise within Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.