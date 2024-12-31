Onda, a South Korean AI and big data-driven hospitality technology company, has announced plans to establish a joint venture with a UAE-based Seed Group.

Leveraging Seed Group’s extensive regional networks, Onda is accelerating its efforts to make a foray into the Middle East. Onda also plans to complete the SaaS localisation testing of its proprietary technology by the first half of 2025. The tech company has entered the local marketplace, picking up speed to bolster its regional presence through a diversified marketing strategy.

Onda is the nation’s leading hospitality technology and data company that facilitates the distribution of approximately 60-70% of products in the domestic online booking market. It has developed strong partnerships with global tech giants, becoming the first Airbnb and Trip.com Excellent Partner in Korea and being recognised as a 2024 Booking.com Advanced Connectivity Partner.

Moreover, Onda is the first Korean company to rank 34th on the Global PMS Vendor list by Skift, a US travel research company.

Onda has actively participated in major industry exhibitions in the Middle East such as Expand North Star and Gitex 2024. At the events, the tech company showcased its advanced solutions to major hotel chains and presented tailored digital transformation strategies for the local market.

Notably, it is solidifying its position in the region by introducing its flagship hotel digital transformation technologies, including Onda Hub, the centerpiece of its online distribution platform business, as well as its CRS (Central Reservation System) and PMS (Property Management System).

Kevin Oh, CEO of Onda, said: “Onda has strengthened its local networks by participating in the seminar hosted by Dubai Chambers and created additional business opportunities through strategic partnerships.

“The latest move is the fruitful result of our ceaseless efforts to enter the Middle Eastern market and represents the beginning of a new chapter.”

