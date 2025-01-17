Gulf Data Hub and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that funds affiliated with KKR will acquire a stake in GDH. The investment, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is being made through KKR’s Global Infrastructure strategy.

The transaction marks one of the largest international investments into a UAE-founded and managed business in a fast-growing sector that benefits from high demand and major competitive advantages, reaffirming the UAE’s leadership in accelerating digital and AI capabilities.

Upon completion, KKR and GDH have committed to support over US$5 billion of total investment to grow GDHs’ market leading position and to support its international growth plans through organic and inorganic strategies.

Commenting on the transaction, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, who witnessed the signing ceremony in Dubai, remarked, “The UAE exemplifies visionary leadership, driving digital and AI capabilities to new heights. By transforming ambitious visions into the achievements we are witnessing today, it sets a global benchmark for innovation and progress. Through groundbreaking initiatives and strategic investments, the UAE is shaping a future where technology enhances lives, fuels economic prosperity, and unlocks boundless opportunities.”

Al Olama further added, "This milestone underscores the strength of the UAE’s digital economy, enhances the journey of growth, and aligns with the National Strategy for Digital Economy. Building on the momentum of 2024, marked by the launch of numerous data centres, it represents a strong start to 2025 and reaffirms the UAE’s dedication to strengthening its digital infrastructure. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the UAE continues to lead, inspiring the world by advancing human potential and creating a smarter, more connected tomorrow.”

Tarek Al Ashram, Founder and CEO of Gulf Data Hub, said, “Today marks a milestone in our growth journey as we welcome KKR, a global leader in digital infrastructure investing, as a strategic partner in our business. Over the past 12 years, GDH has grown into one of the most successful data center platforms in the region, supporting the business needs of sophisticated cloud and enterprise software customers. The strategic partnership with KKR will enable us to leverage their deep expertise, positioning us to achieve our pan-regional ambitions and deliver on our mandate of being a partner and provider of choice.”

Tara Davies, Co-Head of KKR EMEA and Co-Head of European Infrastructure, added, "The Middle East is a fast-growing region for hyperscale deployment. With competitively priced and readily available sources of energy, an unmatched ability to serve as a gateway hub for Asia and Africa, and sustained government commitment to power the growth of the digital sector, we believe it is today one of the most attractive investment destinations for long-term capital. Our investment in GDH aligns with our conviction in digital infrastructure and enables us to leverage our global connectivity to drive value and accelerate the growth of a leading business in the region. It also reinforces KKR’s continued commitment to the Middle East, following our landmark investment in ADNOC Oil Pipelines as well our work with Etihad alongside Altavair AirFinance.”

Waldemar Szlezak, Global Head of Digital Infrastructure at KKR, said, “Today's digital assets form the backbone of our data-driven society. With the world set to generate 1.5 times more digital data than just two years ago, the demand for data center capacity is skyrocketing. The ongoing migration to cloud computing and the rise of AI are not just trends; they are reshaping the landscape of digital infrastructure. As business requirements evolve, strategic investments such as the one we have forged with GDH will be crucial to harnessing the full potential of our digital future. We look forward to working with Tarek and his team to power their success together.”