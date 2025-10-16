The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding during its participation in GITEX Global 2025 with Core42, a G42 company specialising in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, in a strategic move to consolidate the UAE's leadership in the field of smart government services

The partnership with Core 42 aims to build a data and artificial intelligence platform that will enable the GPSSA to employ modern technology that helps enhance customer experience and supports the decision-making process based on articulate data and in-depth analysis.

The platform will support a sustainable development process that empowers national talent while developing a stimulating work environment. The approach ensures the provision of effective internal services supported by an integrated digital infrastructure that keeps pace with future requirements.

The MoU embodies GPSSA’s ambitious goal to enhance digital transformation and deploy artificial intelligence technology that improves pension and social security services in the nation within the UAE's sovereign cloud platform, which guarantees data hosting and management within the country according to the highest standards of security and digital governance, in line with the "We the Emirates 2031" vision and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

As part of the strategic agreement, Core42 is developing a unified and secure data platform for the GPSSA using the latest technology in artificial intelligence and information security and will leverage its AI platform's capabilities to design future user cases that will provide the GPSSA with more advanced proactive government services.

Commenting on the partnership, Faras Al Ramahi, Director-General at the GPSSA said, “This is a strategic step towards achieving our wise leadership’s vision to build the government of the future. Today, we are moving from the concept of digital transformation to embodying our role in serving citizens. We are building a smart, proactive system that redefines government services, translating the strategic goals of the Zero Government Bureaucracy program and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy into reality.”

He added, "Delivering a world-class experience to our customers requires an innovative approach to data management and the use of artificial intelligence technology. Our selection of Core42 stems from its leadership and expertise in the field of artificial intelligence and aligns with our shared national vision.

Through this partnership, we will be able to build a 'digital fortress' for data related to insured individuals, pensioners and employers, offering us the ability to securely analyse and design services that anticipate customer needs, while supporting decision-making, reducing operational costs, and consolidating the UAE's position as a global model in artificial intelligence governance.”

For his part, Kiril Evtimov, CEO of Core42, said, “Our collaboration with GPSSA reflects how secure, scalable, and sovereign digital infrastructure can unlock new possibilities for public sector innovation. By harnessing Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud and Compass AI, we are laying the foundation for an AI-ready authority that can leverage its data responsibly and efficiently. This partnership demonstrates how UAE federal entities are leading by example in building digital-first, AI-powered government operations.”

This collaboration is expected to bring about a qualitative shift in GPSSA’s digital services system and establish a new phase of proactive, customer-centric government services, in line with the Authority's strategy to enhance a sense of financial and social security amongst thousands of citizens, while contributing to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 to build a safe society and a prosperous future.