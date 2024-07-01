GKT eSIM recently showcased its latest innovations in global connectivity at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

GKT eSIM is taking things up a notch with the introduction of its innovative Digital Kiosk Display. Designed with hotels, resorts, and airports in mind, this product makes it easy for travellers to purchase eSIMs while on the move. With this launch, GKT eSIM demonstrates its dedication to providing accessible and effortless connectivity solutions, the company said.

GKT eSIM - Director Navaratnam Ravi said: "Our goal is to integrate the global eSIM in the travel sector, ensuring that people travelling for holiday, business, and leisure have their global data ready upon arrival. By installing eSIM displays in hotels and resorts, we aim to provide guests with a quick and hassle-free way to purchase data at the entrance.

GKT eSIM has announced exclusive offers for some upcoming major events. For the UEFA Euro Cup 2024, cutomers can enjoy 7 days of unlimited data for just £11, ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the tournament. Additionally, for the France Olympics 2024, its special plan offers 7 days of unlimited data and social media access for only £10.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).