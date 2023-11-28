Egypt - Geidea Egypt for Electronic Payments (Saudi Arabia) has announced that it will establish an academy in Egypt in collaboration with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to train and qualify human resources in various specialties needed by the company, such as cybersecurity, application development, and e-commerce.

The academy is expected to open during the first quarter of the current year.

Geidea uses Egypt as a base to provide its services to the Saudi and Emirati markets through a center with over 450 employees in various specialties, including customer support, marketing, human resources, and product development.

According to Ahmed Nader, the CEO of Geidea Egypt, the company has deployed around 70,000 points of sale and aims to increase it to 150,000 points of sale by the end of the next year. The company also aims to acquire 25% of the electronic payments market in Egypt, serving over 5 million customers who conduct monthly transactions of approximately EGP 3bn.

Geidea aims to break even between expenses and revenues during the next year. The company will continue to invest and expand its service center in Egypt, emphasizing its importance in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA). They also plan to establish an academy for training and education to qualify young talents to engage in the field of technology globally, collaborating with experts and specialists from the company with extensive experience in advanced global markets. The initiative will benefit the Egyptian market as a whole, and the academy is expected to be launched in the first quarter of the coming year.

This year, Geidea brought a group of trainees from various Egyptian and international universities, reaching up to 25 trainees. They have been trained and qualified to work with the company, and some of them are already working part-time in collaboration with their university. This is considered the beginning of their vision to invest in their talents in the Egyptian market. Regarding the academy, a part of it should have experience, but the majority will consist of fresh graduates. They have agreed with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology that the participants should be new graduates from various fields. They will work with the company, starting with a 3 to 6-month qualification period to integrate them into the workforce. The company currently has over 1200 employees in Egypt and aims to reach 2000 employees next year, with a plan to double this number in the future.

