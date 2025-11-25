DUBAI - Dubai Internet City has strengthened its cybersecurity ecosystem with the expansion of Forcepoint. As a global leader in data security, Forcepoint brings AI-native protection to enterprises and government agencies across the region, unifying risk visibility and adaptive enforcement for today’s complex IT and distributed data environments.

Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere platform combines AI-powered discovery and classification, behavioural analytics and adaptive risk scoring in a single solution.

At the recent AWARE conference, the company announced expanded protection for structured data, which is often at the centre of major breaches.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, marked the expansion, alongside the Forcepoint Dubai leadership team led by Samer Diya, Senior Vice President – EMEA Sales.

“Bringing global industry leaders together is foundational to Dubai Internet City’s legacy of strengthening the digital economy for more than 25 years,” said Al Malik.

He added, “Forcepoint plays an invaluable role in keeping world-leading businesses secure and is actively shaping the future of global data security. We welcome Forcepoint’s expansion within our community of leaders pioneering innovation that strengthens and secures the future, and are committed to enabling the digital economy in line with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

Diya said, “Expanding into Dubai Internet City demonstrates our commitment to helping teams in the Middle East turn insight into effective security action. We’re delivering Self-Aware Data Security to enterprises and government agencies across the region, enabling them to better know what matters, adapt to risk, and protect their data as it moves through complex, distributed environments.”

Dubai Internet City is the address of more than 150 global cybersecurity and AI leaders, which collectively comprise its community of 4,000 customers – including multinational companies, start-ups, and Fortune 500s, in addition to over 31,000 tech professionals.