Salalah – In a significant development for the technology sector in Salalah, the first phase of a $348mn data processing and cryptocurrency mining centre was officially inaugurated at the Salalah Free Zone on Sunday.

The project is being developed by Exahertz, a subsidiary of Al Afaq Technology, with support from the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT). Sunday’s ceremony also included the laying down of the foundation stone for the second phase of the project.

H E Said Hamood al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, presided over the event. In his statement, he emphasised that the completion of the first phase of the project is a reflection of the ministry’s dedication to promoting digital investment and integrating advanced technologies within the region. He further expressed optimism that the company responsible for the project will achieve a quarter of the anticipated production volume before the end of 2023.

Dr Ali Mohammed Tabook, CEO of Salalah Free Zone, also spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the importance of the Exahertz data centre. The facility, spread over an area of 312,000sqm, signifies a substantial leap in the region’s technological advancement.

