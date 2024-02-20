SpaceKnow, a New York-based technology company dedicated to transforming space data into actionable intelligence has announced the launch of SpaceGuardian, the first approved company dedicated to satellite imagery and AI (artificial intelligence) analysis in Saudi Arabia.

SpaceGuardian specializes in applying machine learning AI on satellite imagery to facilitate economic activities, energy and commodities analysis, environmental assessments, construction progress tracking, and more.

According to the New York group, its cutting-edge technology allows for real-time monitoring of construction projects, delivering timely updates on progress and safety parameters through continuous satellite imagery analysis coupled with machine learning capabilities.

This proactive approach enhances project management efficiency and safety standards, ensuring optimal outcomes, it stated.

This marks a significant leap forward in leveraging satellite imagery and AI analysis to empower various sectors across the Kingdom, said Majid Alghaslan, the Chairman & CEO of Front End Limited Company and Founder & Partner of SpaceGuardian, after signing the joint venture agreement with Jerry Javornicky, CEO and Co-Founder of SpaceKnow at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) 2024 held recently in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

In addition to construction project oversight, SpaceGuardian's solutions extend to urban planning and economic activity assessments for cities, explained Alghaslan.

Speaking on the occasion, Alghaslan, said: "The historic launch of SpaceGuardian marks a pivotal moment for the entire technological and industrial landscape of Saudi Arabia. As the inaugural company dedicated to satellite imagery and AI analysis, this partnership embraces innovation and progress that will propel Saudi Arabia into a new era of digital transformation."

Javornicky pointed out that Alghaslan had a long history of bringing the most innovative companies into the kingdom, and "So for us, collaborating with Majid was the ideal way to enter Saudi Arabia."

"We aim to revolutionise the AI-powered geospatial analytics market and to bring our technology to multiple sectors, starting with infrastructure monitoring, carbon sequestration, and security applications, he stated.

SpaceGuardian's innovative approach to satellite imagery analysis and AI integration, he stated, offers a myriad of applications across diverse sectors.

"By harnessing machine learning algorithms, the company provides comprehensive insights into various facets of economic activities, energy commodities, defense, intelligence, environmental sustainability, construction, and real estate. This tailored approach facilitates informed decision-making processes for stakeholders in each sector