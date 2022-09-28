Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, has launched internet services called ‘Digital Internet’ and ‘Digital Premium Internet’ aimed at addressing the dynamic requirements of the business community.

Digital Internet and Digital Premium Internet are offerings that bring transformation that goes beyond connectivity, embedding security and value-added services that are essential for bandwidth-hungry business applications.

Digital Internet is a managed broadband internet service, while Digital Premium Internet, on the other hand, powers businesses with high-speed, dedicated internet. With an extensive partner ecosystem, Digital internet and Digital Premium internet deliver a variety of security and networking services. The new internet offering aims to create virtualised business environments resulting in reduced hardware footprint, increased uptime, and more efficient resource utilisation, among others.

Real-time information

“Today’s businesses thrive on real-time information exchange requiring an infrastructure that supports robust connectivity and communication. The rapidly changing digitalisation landscape has led to an exponential surge in internet traffic for businesses. Digital Internet and Digital Premium Internet solutions enable businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and adopt more resilient business models,” stated Oscar Garcia, Senior VP, Business Marketing, Etisalat UAE.

Both these services are powered by a fully virtualised digital platform that allows on-demand services and added flexibility in choosing security and networking functions. Digital Internet and Digital Premium Internet provide high-speed connectivity, more bandwidth, security features such as DDoS protection and firewall and much more. Customers can benefit from several value-added services along with end-to-end management offered by etisalat by e&, which results in enhanced visibility, better application performance, and business continuity.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).