SHARJAH - H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), witnessed on Wednesday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the association and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, on the sidelines of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation and knowledge exchange in intellectual property and support the publishing industry in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Amira BuKadra, President of the EPA Board, and Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property (IP) Sector at the Ministry, in the presence of Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

The agreement seeks to establish a joint framework to protect intellectual property rights, raise awareness of the importance of safeguarding creative content, and promote the exchange of expertise and information in the areas of legislation, innovation, and knowledge. It also aims to empower the local publishing sector through joint training and awareness initiatives, while expanding cooperation with regional and international partners.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “The signing of this MoU between the EPA and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism embodies our steadfast commitment to supporting cultural innovation and protecting the rights of creators. It reflects our deep belief that knowledge is the cornerstone of sustainable development.”

She added, “Since its establishment, EPA has served as a beacon for promoting a culture of publishing and creativity. Through this strategic partnership, we seek to empower publishers and creators, open new horizons for collaboration with national institutions in the field of intellectual property, and strengthen the foundations of a balanced knowledge economy that safeguards rights and encourages creative production.”

Sheikha Bodour affirmed her full support for all national initiatives that contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for culture and knowledge, and as a nurturing environment for creators, thinkers, and content producers.

Amira BuKadra stated that the signing of this agreement marks a pivotal step towards building a sustainable knowledge ecosystem that supports creators and publishers, and enhances the UAE’s competitiveness in the creative economy sector.

She said, “We are delighted to sign this MoU with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism within the framework of the SIBF, a leading platform celebrating knowledge and creativity. This step extends our efforts to advance the book industry, safeguard creative rights, and expand cooperation with national institutions concerned with intellectual property to develop the country’s publishing sector.”

Al Saleh stated that the signing of the MoU reflects the ministry’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with various partners to support the knowledge-based economy in the UAE.

He added, “Through this partnership, we aim to develop an advanced legislative framework that provides creators and publishers with the ideal environment for growth and enhances the UAE’s competitiveness regionally and globally through joint initiatives and specialised programmes in training, awareness, and knowledge exchange.”

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will cooperate to develop a legislative environment that supports intellectual property rights and to back research projects and initiatives that foster innovation and encourage scientific advancement in the publishing sector.

The areas of cooperation will also include organising joint conferences, workshops, and exhibitions to promote creativity and awareness of intellectual property rights, as well as participation in international meetings and conferences—particularly those held in collaboration with specialised organisations such as the World Intellectual Property Organisation.