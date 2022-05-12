DUBAI: Emirates today announced the extension of its partnership with the tech giant, Huawei, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Arabian Travel Market 2022, to provide further exposure to both brands in the Middle East, China and African markets, through joint activities and collaborations that increase audience engagement.

The MoU was signed by Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations – Far East at Emirates and Pablo Ning, President, Huawei Consumer Business Group - Middle East & Africa, in the presence of Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

The agreement encompasses marketing collaborations between Emirates and Huawei on joint projects and promotional activities, which aim at expanding their reach in the other’s home market.

In addition, both brands will remain committed to achieving mutual benefits, including the continued development of the Emirates Mobile App in the Huawei AppGallery.

Emirates and Huawei first established a strategic partnership in early 2020, a move that expanded the user base of the Emirates App by making it available on the AppGallery of Huawei’s smart devices. The successful collaboration was further expanded with another agreement in 2021 that allowed for the Emirates App to be installed on their smart watches.

Emirates continues to elevate its digital customer experience through continued investment in, and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies to its consumers. Reflecting its aim to reach and serve its global customer base, the Emirates app is available on Apple Store, Google Play as well as AppGallery thanks to the airline’s ongoing partnership with Huawei.

The Emirates app offers customers a variety of useful features including searching for flights, mobile check-in, Skywards’ account information and more, all designed with the intent of making the customer’s digital experience easier and hassle-free.



