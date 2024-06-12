Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) has signed a cooperation protocol with Almokhtabar Labs in the fields of lab development and capacity building, as per a statement.

The protocol also covers boosting innovation in the field of diagnostic services by conducting joint research.

This cooperation aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise between the EHA and Almokhtabar Labs in the field of lab management, EHA’s Chairman Ahmed El-Sobky said.

Moreover, it also includes offering lab consultations and services to staff members at EHA, in addition to providing them with training.

