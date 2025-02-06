Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened a meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, and Egyptian Military Academy Director Ashraf Zaher to review national initiatives aimed at training professionals in communications, information technology, and software development.

The discussion focused on the country’s efforts to prepare skilled personnel in these fields to support Egypt’s digitization strategy and enhance digital exports, which are pivotal for the nation’s economic growth, according to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy.

The meeting also addressed the goal of positioning Egypt as a leading global destination for digital service investments, including software development. With strategic advantages like its prime geographical location and a pool of qualified talent, Egypt is well-positioned to compete on the global stage.

A key point of discussion was the “Digital Pioneers” initiative, which aims to provide young people across Egypt with free scholarships and training in various information and communication technology sectors. The program will offer technical, practical, and language skills training through partnerships with major companies, equipping graduates for careers in high-demand fields.

The meeting further explored the range of specializations included in the initiative, such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, software development, network management, digital arts, electronic circuit design, and integrated systems development.

El-Shenawy emphasized that the “Digital Pioneers” initiative would be accessible to all citizens, regardless of academic background, as long as they possess the motivation to pursue a career in communications and information technology. The goal is to significantly improve both the quality and quantity of skilled professionals in the sector.

President Al-Sisi also underscored the importance of Egypt’s transition to a fully integrated digital society, focusing on fostering independent professionals, expanding training opportunities, and enhancing digital capabilities through technology schools and Egypt Digital Creativity Centers. These efforts are part of broader initiatives to invest in young talent, with the aim of meeting the evolving needs of the modern job market and the knowledge-based economy.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

