Cairo – Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced the launch of Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG), a digital platform to promote oil and gas opportunities in the country.

Taking the local petroleum sector to a global level, EUG platform will enable easy access to advanced data visualisation and technology, according to an official statement.

It will further offer geological and geophysical insights to encourage current and potential investors.

Egypt officially launched EUG during Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) 2020 upon a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and US oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB).

The EUG project is designed to efficiently manage all public and private data generated from exploration and production activities and store received information according to the strictest security regime in the National Data Repository (NDR).

Meanwhile, the Arab Republic is currently working on initiating a digital platform for the mining and mineral resources sector in Egypt, similar to EUG.

