ABU DHABI - EDGE, one of the world’s leading and fastest-growing advanced technology and defence groups, will be participating for the first time at DEFEA 2023, which will take place in Athens, Greece, from 9th to 11th May.

The group will showcase its diverse product portfolio, with a clear focus on autonomous systems and smart weapons, highlighting EDGE’s technologically advanced defence solutions and products to the European market, and for new commercial and security partnerships.

DEFEA 2023 takes place under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence – General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), covering the defence industry and national security. It is attended by international delegations, distinguished guests, government officials, senior executives, and high-ranking military personnel from Greece, Europe, the Balkans, the Middle East, and the wider Eastern Mediterranean.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, “We are very proud to be part of DEFEA for the first time. Greece and the wider Eastern European region are crucial focus markets for EDGE, covering the government, military and civilian domains. DEFEA offers us a unique opportunity to showcase our advanced capabilities across air, land, and sea domains. We look forward to building on valuable partnerships, and forging new ones while promoting our portfolio of complementary products to the region’s major players.”

Five of EDGE’s portfolio companies will display a wide range of advanced solutions and products covering the domains of autonomous air and land systems, naval systems, precision-guided munitions, and small arms.

In the domain of autonomous air systems, EDGE will showcase the HUNTER SP (Soldier Portable) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the tube-launched HUNTER 2-S swarming UAV system, and the REACH-S unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). The Shadow 25 loitering munition will also be displayed, along with the GARMOOSHA rotary-wing UAV. Land systems and solutions will be represented by NIMR’s LRSOV, a special operations vehicle.

EDGE’s advanced naval capabilities will include the ADSB 160 ITEP (Inshore Tactical Engagement Platform), 120 FIP (Fast Inshore Platform), 510 OPV (Offshore Patrol Vessel), and the Sea Trooper, the ideal landing-craft vessel.

In the domain of precision-guided munitions, EDGE will showcase its multi-range DESERT STING air-to-surface precision-guided munition, as well as the Rash 1-M, Rash 2-H, and Rash 2-M precision-guided munition systems.

For small arms and ammunition, EDGE will display its CARACAL F pistols, CMP 9 submachine guns, the CAR 816 assault rifle, and the CSR 338 sniper rifle, as well as a full range of small calibre ammunition.

EDGE’s participation at the high-profile international event follows its highly successful participation at LAAD Defence and Security 2023 defence exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, where it announced the opening of a new regional office for Latin America in Brasilia, enabling EDGE to expand its scope, forge new partnerships, and promote its unique and competitive offerings across the continent.