ABU DHABI - EDGE Group entity, AL TAIF, the UAE’s leading military maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with Cummins Arabia, part of Cummins Inc., a power solutions leader that pioneers new technologies with a broad portfolio ranging from engines to generators.

As per the first MoU, the two companies will collaborate to support the sales, maintenance and servicing activities of Cummins engines, parts, and other products for the UAE Armed Forces and other government entities.

The second MoU stipulates the joint collaboration of AL TAIF and Cummins Arabia for the marketing, promotion, and sales of rugged mobile power (RMP) products.

The agreements were signed at EDGE Group headquarters in Abu Dhabi.