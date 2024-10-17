The Ajman Chamber launched the Ajman Investment Platform to provide an innovative qualitative service that leverages artificial intelligence technologies. The platform is aimed at providing comprehensive information and promoting investment opportunities in the emirate, thereby supporting the competitive business environment and boosting productivity in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030.

The launch took place as part of Ajman Chamber's participation in GITEX Global 2024.

The platform delivers added value to investors through comprehensive data and analytics that facilitate the identification of available investment opportunities, especially given its integration with the Ajman Open Data Platform. Moreover, the platform plays a vital role in business development, productivity enhancement, and discovering new domestic and international markets. It also eases access to a list of leading agents and suppliers across various sectors, fostering effective partnerships.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber, confirmed the Chamber's keenness to participate annually in GITEX to showcase its latest technological projects, strengthen relationships, explore cooperation opportunities with other participating entities, and keep pace with the latest innovations, best practices, and technological solutions.

Fatima Al Awadhi, Director of the IT Department at the Ajman Chamber, stated, “The Ajman Government plays a leading role in supporting the participation of government entities in GITEX Global to ensure the emirate's position as a sustainable innovation hub that provides a digital service environment, enhancing the quality of government services, facilitating business, and contributing to a better quality of life. During its participation in this edition of GITEX, the Ajman Chamber seeks to showcase its latest services to support the emirate's economic development and increase investment opportunities across all sectors.”