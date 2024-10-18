DUBAI - Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, today announced the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) and a Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Programme for the UAE market to help enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure.

Moro Hub will now deliver new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.

Moro Hub has a cloud platform powered by VMware-hosted in its green datacentres, helping organisations modernise infrastructure with the best possible TCO, deliver a frictionless self-service experience for developers with consolidated VM and container-based workload support on a single platform, and provide enterprise-grade resiliency and security.

“As a Pinnacle partner, Moro Hub expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey,” said Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom.

Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, said, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine cloud services in the region. By integrating advanced technologies into our infrastructure, we are enhancing the performance and reliability of our services and also contributing to a more sustainable digital future.”

Pinnacle is the highest programme level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner programme. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom’s most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage.