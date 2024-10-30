E& UAE and Microsoft have announced a major milestone in their partnership, unveiling innovative AI-powered solutions designed to help Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) thrive in the digital age.

The comprehensive suite of tools, including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, and AI Copilot, equips SMBs with the advanced capabilities they need to boost productivity, elevate customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

This initiative reflects e& UAE’s dedication to driving AI-led digital transformation across industries, providing businesses with cutting-edge tools that enhance efficiency, creativity and competitiveness.

Real-time communication

As businesses increasingly embrace AI to revolutionise operations, e& UAE is at the forefront of this transformation, offering solutions that empower teams to collaborate seamlessly, regardless of their location. Tools like Microsoft Teams enable real-time communication and collaboration, while familiar applications like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint ensure businesses can effortlessly create, share, and manage documents. By harnessing the power of AI embedded in Microsoft 365 applications, businesses can streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and unlock unprecedented creative potential.

One of the key pillars of this initiative is the importance of AI skilling for diverse profiles within SMBs, ensuring that businesses, regardless of size or financial capability, can adapt to the evolving technological landscape.

Providing employees with relevant AI skills helps ensure that SMBs stay competitive and innovative, allowing them to leverage AI to improve decision-making, enhance productivity, and boost creativity. This democratisation of AI technology fosters a more inclusive digital economy, empowering smaller businesses to thrive and contribute to broader economic growth.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Product Innovation at e& UAE, said: “e& UAE brings significant value to this partnership by leveraging its expansive customer reach and market leadership in the country. We are uniquely positioned to engage customers with the support of our teams who have played a key role in promoting these Microsoft solutions.

Seamless integration

“By combining these solutions with e& UAE’s network and services, we ensure seamless integration of AI capabilities into the SMB ecosystem, enabling us to reach a wider audience and facilitating access to innovative technologies that drive digital transformation for businesses of all sizes.”

The integration of Dynamics 365 offers businesses the ability to transform customer engagement by uniting Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) capabilities. SMBs can now centralise data, gain actionable insights, automate processes, and deliver personalised customer experiences, fostering loyalty and engagement. Additionally, Microsoft Azure empowers businesses with scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing solutions, supporting everything from application development to data storage and analytics, allowing businesses to innovate rapidly while keeping costs in check.

The introduction of AI Copilot takes operational efficiency to new heights, integrating artificial intelligence directly into everyday tools that businesses rely on. From intelligent document generation to predictive analytics, AI Copilot enables SMBs to automate routine tasks, uncover data-driven insights, and make smarter, faster decisions with ease.

Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer, Microsoft UAE, said: “This initiative aligns with our vision of empowering every organisation with AI-powered tools that drive innovation, productivity, and growth in an increasingly competitive market.”--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).