ABU DHABI - e& announced today that it is on track to meet its 2030 net-zero target as it accelerates the implementation of climate action projects in its UAE operations.

The Group's climate action projects, implemented by etisalat by e& in the UAE, include using the latest generation of energy-efficient radio equipment with advanced Artificial Intelligence features to optimise energy consumption for different traffic loads while maintaining network performance.

The global technology group has invested heavily in converting indoor sites to outdoor free cooling solutions, reducing the GWP (Global Warming Potential) of refrigerants by recovering, recycling and reusing refrigerant gases, and using on-site renewable energy through solar panels and hybrid power solutions for off-grid sites to replace the use of diesel generators.

etisalat by e&’s first deployments of energy-efficient radio equipment have reduced energy consumption by 52 percent compared to previously deployed radio equipment. The reduction in energy consumption is equivalent to 7.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions per site per year for high-level sites configured with 4 LTE carriers.

At the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) in 2022, e& has committed to achieving net-zero within its Group’s operations in the UAE for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. The Group has implemented sustainable technologies and solutions that highlight e&'s efforts to contribute to global climate action, focusing on key initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint through improved energy efficiency and renewable energy procurement, among other initiatives.

Sabri Ali Albreiki, Chief Technology Officer at e& international, said, “With the UAE hosting COP28 and declaring 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability', e& is accelerating the pace of decarbonisation of its network infrastructure business to enable a low carbon society, reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability. This includes deploying the latest energy-efficient radio equipment, implementing advanced artificial intelligence software capabilities to optimise energy consumption for different traffic loads, and increasing renewable energy sources.”

etisalat by e& is committed to developing products and services that minimise environmental impact and promote sustainable practices that support the UAE's ongoing efforts to achieve a greener, more sustainable future.