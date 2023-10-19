UAE - Do you have a problem processing your residency visa or renewing Emirates ID due to incomplete or unclear documents? There is actually no need for you to physically come to any Amer centre in Dubai to complete the process, as this can be done anywhere via video conferencing services.

Showcasing the technology at Gitex Global 2023, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai told Khaleej Times the Virtual Amer Service is easy to use.

“There is no need for an applicant to come to Amer centre for any pending transaction after a visa officer has discovered some documents are missing or unclear. The customer can now use the Virtual Amer Service and speak to a GRDFA officer in real time to resolve the issue,” a GDRFA official explained.

The remote service is not conducted by a chatbot that only mimics human conversation, but by a real person to allow customers to see and speak directly to an officer to solve the problem.

Saving time and effort

“The process is simple: The applicant can access the virtual service remotely and the officer will review the missing or unclear documents. The applicant will then attach the new document in the chat box to complete the transaction. There is definitely no need for the applicant to do this personally,” added the GDRFA official, underlining: “The Virtual Amer Service will reduce transaction time and make the process simpler for customers.”

The virtual service can be used to process the issuance and renewal of all kinds of visas, including residency, student and visit visa, as well as golden and green visas. The video conferencing is used to resolve the delay for customers who have already made an initial application but the processing got delayed because a document is found missing or vague.

Expansion plan

GDRFA-Dubai earlier noted 250,000 transactions were processed during the first two months when the initial phase of the video call service was introduced in the first quarter of 2023.

Currently, the Virtual Amer Service is available on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 7am until 7pm but there are plans to make it 24/7.

Aside from the Virtual Amer Service, customers can also contact the Amer call centre on toll-free number 8005111, which is available round the clock.

