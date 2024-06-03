Düsseldorf, Germany - Dubai Production City has announced 13% year-on-year growth in its customer base during the first quarter of 2024 on the sidelines of drupa, the leading trade fair for the printing and graphics sector running from 28th May to 7th June in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Part of TECOM Group PJSC, Dubai Production City is growing amid a surge in global demand for pathways to accelerate the print and production sector and benefiting from the UAE's pro-innovation environment, which attracts global talent.

Led by solid customer demand, Dubai Production City noted solid growth as the global commercial printing market's size topped $494.5 billion last year, with a compounding growth of 3% forecasted by Grand View Research for each year between 2024 and 2030.

"Digitisation is a driving force for positive disruption in the print and production industry, and we must endeavour to leverage its true potential to secure the sector's sustainable growth," said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Production City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Studio City at TECOM Group PJSC.

"This edition of drupa is a meeting of minds for global printing innovators as well as a platform to discover how private sector players like Dubai Production City can elevate future-readiness of the industry," he added.