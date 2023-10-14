An avatar suited up like an interviewer will now quiz potential candidates for jobs on an ultra-realistic “virtual stage”.

During these interviews that are set to commence in December this year, communication will occur through voice and proximity chat systems, as interviewees remain seated on the other side of the screen.

This will be possible as a hiring firm in Dubai is piloting an AI recruitment platform that uses open-source artificial intelligence technologies and immersive gaming elements to streamline the hiring process for employers.

“Employers can create accounts, upload job descriptions for AI understanding, and invite candidates for tailored pre-screening interviews (preliminary rounds). This can be accessed by candidates from a computer, laptop, mobile or VR headset. The candidate then sets up their detail and uploads the resume. The AI will ask questions based on the profile and through the webcam it will assess the candidate’s body language as well,” explains Aws Ismail, Director at Marc Ellis.

Simulated interviews

Meanwhile, the platform also enhances the preparation and experience for candidates as interviewees can undertake simulated interviews, receiving immediate feedback on performance.

It is said that job seekers can level up their interview skills, as 80 per cent of candidates underperform due to inadequate preparation.

“The platform’s immersive VR capabilities also offer the chance to practice in lifelike environments, mitigating nerves and enhancing preparation. The lack of feedback, a common gripe among job seekers, is resolved with the platform's real-time feedback feature,” added Ismail.

Performance feedback

Artificial intelligence virtual interview (AIVI ) minimises the hours traditionally spent on interviews and offers immediate performance feedback.

“AIVI's AI analyses the profile’s information to generate specific interview questions. These questions are graded instantly, aligning with job requirements and the depth of responses. Additionally, as candidates' confidence and eye contact are assessed, this enhances their self-awareness as the feedback can be useful for future interviews. So, it’s beneficial for both parties,” explains Ismail.

This technology enables employers save time. Through research it is found that on an average, a hiring manager spends at least four to five hours per week doing interviews. “That is equivalent to nearly three days of work per month, of 30 days per year,” he adds.

Therefore, the platform presents a game-changing advantage for hiring managers, as it frees up their time to focus on other important tasks.

“Through experience we know interviews can be challenging for candidates and time consuming for employers. Therefore, we wanted to leverage the use of Artificial Intelligence to enhance the overall experience and expedite the process.”

Help for recruiters

Other hiring agencies are also extending AI platform access, marking it an exhilarating phase.

They reiterate robots and automation can solve labour pains for certain sectors, making it cost-effective and efficient, as chatbots powered by AI can handle initial interactions with candidates and employees.

Jaya Bhatia, CEO & Founder, Expert Hub Robotics said, “Robots, today are here to help recruiters, in recruitment process, with an edge. Robot can not only welcome and register applicants with ease; but can also chat with them about job openings, and booking the interview day and time, based on the recruiter's availability. This gives more user-friendly experience to the applicants, while they come for interviews.”

“We have also developed over 18 Solutions that help Human Resources, and specially Recruitment process. Some of these are robot interviewer, hiring bot, happiness bot, employee survey bot, HR ambassador bot, training coordinator among others,” she added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).