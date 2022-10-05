Dubai - Dubai-based Sterve — an AI powered platform — suggests which products customers are most likely to buy and businesses can reach out to the customers with their offerings and promotions, said Deepak Mishra, Co-founder and COO, Sterve

The venture has got tremendous response as demand spikes for new way of engaging the customers and improved customer engagement results in increase of the sales. The platform utilises multiple data points such as sales data, customers activities in online and offline stores etc. to build a personalised marketing recommendation engine.

More than 3,000 businesses are registered with Sterve and more than $6 million worth of transactions are completed over the platform.

"Our product is being used by the businesses from various domains and some of the major business chains are: Golden Dalla Meals Restaurant, Damas Flowers, Gafoorkas Thattukada, Top Touch Gents Salon & Spa, PetalBox, Al Sada Oud Perfumes, Royal Steam Car Care, Hyperchip Computers, Recree Entertainments and more," said Mishra.

Mishra along with Jaicky Kumar, co-founder and CEO, came up with Sterve, which is an artificial intelligence enabled full stack solution for MSMEs to manage their commerce and finance through one app.

The startup has invested around $650K so far, Mishra said: "We always wanted to first start generating revenue and then go for the fundraise. In 2022, we are raising $2.5 million and in 2023 we’ll go for a $10 million fundraise."

Sterve is the first ever AI powered integrated platform in the Middle East & Africa region for MSMEs to manage their commerce and finance through one app.

"With the help of Sterve, businesses can go for personalised marketing recommendations to their customers which can easily boost their sales upto 40 per cent," concludes Mishra.

